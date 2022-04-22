WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,033,000 after purchasing an additional 406,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,450,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,149,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. 32,758,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,107,555. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

