WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NYSEARCA KOMP traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $46.78. 68,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,099. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $69.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51.

