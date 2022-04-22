West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WST. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $365.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.61. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $318.63 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

