Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 403,891 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The stock has a market cap of $298.31 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.47.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.