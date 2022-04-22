Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 403,891 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $298.31 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

