Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $18.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,869. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

