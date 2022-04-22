Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.