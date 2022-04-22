WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $291.13 million and approximately $137.09 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.78 or 0.07354432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,606.15 or 1.00220677 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034208 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

