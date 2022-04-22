WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Down 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 85,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 211,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTSX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

