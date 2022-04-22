WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Trading Down 2.9%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. 50,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 292,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

