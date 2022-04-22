Z-Work Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 106,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 49,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWRK. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

