Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will report $574.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.80 million and the lowest is $550.70 million. Bally’s reported sales of $192.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bally’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 230,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,559. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

