Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will post $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Intuit reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.

Shares of INTU traded down $22.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

