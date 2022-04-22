Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will post $231.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.40 million. Life Storage posted sales of $171.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $969.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.40 million to $987.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Life Storage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

LSI traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 378,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $92.77 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

