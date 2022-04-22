Zacks: Analysts Expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report $61.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the highest is $62.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million.
In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $173,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EngageSmart stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. 7,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,623. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
