Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 703,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,082. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

