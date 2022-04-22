Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.14 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $487.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.96.

DPZ traded down $5.49 on Thursday, hitting $391.00. The company had a trading volume of 365,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.65. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $376.81 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.