Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.15. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of CG stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,294. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

