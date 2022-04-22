Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $12.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. 117,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,375. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $111.52. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

