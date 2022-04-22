Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $868.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to report sales of $868.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.28 million to $872.50 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTES traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $13.29. 725,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

