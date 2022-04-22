Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to post $12.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.54 billion. NIKE reported sales of $12.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.42 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

