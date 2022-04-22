Zacks Investment Research Lowers AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AGIL stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AgileThought has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth about $90,876,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,091,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $3,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AgileThought by 756.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

