Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arista continues to benefit from solid demand for its client-to-cloud networking portfolio across all sectors. The company has expanded its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point, delivering greater capacity, higher bandwidth and lower latency of Wi-Fi 6E to support high-definition video collaboration applications. Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching and is increasingly gaining traction in 200-, and 400-gig high-performance switching products. However, the company expects near-term volatility to continue despite the underlying strength of business model and diligent execution of operational strategies. It expects revenue growth to be muted with near saturation levels in the existing customer base and product markets. Redesigning of products and supply chain mechanism have eroded margins.”

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.97.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,307,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

