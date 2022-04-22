Zacks Investment Research Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

DH stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 1,299,679 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.