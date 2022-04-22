Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE NHI opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

