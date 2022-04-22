Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

