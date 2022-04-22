Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Cut by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.05. 91,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,473. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

