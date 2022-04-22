ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 193,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.07. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

