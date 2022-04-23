-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. IMAX posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IMAX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $6,731,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IMAX by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 231,280 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 585,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,485. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $937.20 million, a P/E ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.