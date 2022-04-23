$0.10 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 63,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,461. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The company has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

