$0.30 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 628,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,688. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

