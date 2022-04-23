$0.34 EPS Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,000. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

