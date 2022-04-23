-$0.64 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.18). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.12.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 538,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,738. Wix.com has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

