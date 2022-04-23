$0.94 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 840%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.68 on Friday, hitting $179.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,052. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.