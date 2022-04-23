$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $51.13. 1,285,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

