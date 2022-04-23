$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $161.25. 9,334,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $153.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

