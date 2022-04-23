$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to report $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.85. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $35.42. 634,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

