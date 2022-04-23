1,312 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after buying an additional 1,670,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after buying an additional 1,307,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,309,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,875. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

