1,433 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,987,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.48. 1,567,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,052. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $150.44 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

