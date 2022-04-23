$146.76 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $146.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $623.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million.
PowerSchool stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 216,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PowerSchool (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
