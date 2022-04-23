$15.01 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will post sales of $15.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $62.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 84,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,987. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Ajax by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

