$2.20 EPS Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,181. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

