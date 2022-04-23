$2.54 EPS Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will post $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.67. American Tower posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $11.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
