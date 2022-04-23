$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) will post $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Entergy reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

ETR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.34. 786,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,319 shares of company stock worth $26,448,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

