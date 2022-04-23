$2.91 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.02. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $13.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.81 to $15.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

NYSE:NSC traded down $11.23 on Friday, reaching $258.59. 1,403,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 211.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

