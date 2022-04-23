$247.92 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will post sales of $247.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.00 million and the highest is $248.97 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. 2,049,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

