$388.98 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $388.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $390.00 million. Okta reported sales of $251.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,976. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.39. Okta has a 1 year low of $134.18 and a 1 year high of $286.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

