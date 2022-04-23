$4.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to report $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.19. CACI International reported earnings of $5.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.