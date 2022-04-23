$48.93 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will report sales of $48.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.13 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $41.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $228.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.32 million to $230.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

SPNE stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 89,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,452. The company has a market capitalization of $375.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,874,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 277,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SeaSpine by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

