6,200 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

DTM traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $55.97. 786,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,961. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

