$779.43 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to announce $779.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.98 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

NYSE DY traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.78. 237,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,018. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

